PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With some eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, people are heading out onto the Willamette River to soak in the sunshine. But, before people head out the door, rescue crews do have a few warnings.
With the sun out - and with some parks now open - boaters and kayakers are getting back out onto the river.
"We're out here today, just going to take a joy ride on the boat, enjoy the sunshine," said boater Larry.
While the sunshine may feel warm at the Willamette Park Boat Ramp, the water in the river isn't.
According to the Oregon Marine Board, there have been five deaths on Oregon's waterways this spring, and they all have two things in common: no life jacket and cold water.
"It's very cold water and it just takes a second. You jump in there and it takes your breath away. so what we want people to do is if they're in and around the water, of course practice your social distancing, but the biggest thing if you're in and around the water - wear a life jacket," said Lt. Damon Simmons with Portland Fire & Rescue.
We’re talking to @PDXFire today about the dangers of cold water. Here’s some good advice from Lt. Simmons if you’re plannning on going out onto the Willamette this weekend ⬇️ @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/DpFq1LsRqD— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) May 8, 2020
Lt. Simmons says a well-fitting life jacket is essential for everyone out on the water, especially kids.
Another thing to watch out for if you're wading in the river is sudden drop-offs.
Lt. Simmons also advised that people follow the state's guidelines for physical distancing and limiting the amount of people they interact with.
Those rules apply to all state and local parks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
