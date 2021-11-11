PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The National Weather Service is asking everyone to be on the lookout for flash flooding and standing water on their commute today.
The NWS is also asking everyone to be prepared for the possibility of landslides and debris flow in areas of steep terrain and near burned areas from recent wildfires.
Debris flows are rapidly moving and extremely destructive landslides and can contain boulders and/or logs along with soil, mud and water.
The warning is also that they can move faster than a person can run.
If you live or travel in a risky area, stay alert and listen for unusual sounds like trees cracking or boulders knocking together. If you see even a trickle of mud or debris be aware it could get larger.
Watch water flows and streams that become muddy or if the amount suddenly increases or even decreases, that could indicate a flow upstream. Be especially alert when driving along embankments of roadsides.