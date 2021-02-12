Weather forces more vaccination sites to close, while more retail pharmacies open for appointments

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The weather has forced several COVID-19 vaccination sites to close, canceling thousands of appointments.
The All4Oregon mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center canceled nearly 6,000 appointments Friday and Saturday. A spokesperson for the site said no doses will go to waste, and people with appointments will be contacted to reschedule. They’re hoping to reschedule for next week.
Right now, no decision has been made for Sunday. That will likely happen sometime Saturday.
Another 8,000 people are being rescheduled across OHSU’s three vaccination sites after they made the decision to cancel appointments through the weekend due to weather.
Additionally, a number of Veterans Affairs are canceled Friday through Sunday at the Portland, Vancouver and Salem clinics because of the snow. Staff are actively working to reschedule veterans.
If you live in southwest Washington, the Clark County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site was closed Friday and will also be Saturday due to weather. They average about 700 people per day. That site will be doing make-up vaccines on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Second doses will begin Wednesday.
On the vaccine scheduling front, online portals for Albertsons, Safeway and Costco are all live for booking appointments.
Albertsons: https://www.albertsons.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
Safeway: https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
Costco: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
FOX 12 received numerous messages from viewers saying after weeks trying to book a vaccine appointment, they finally got one through their local retail pharmacy. As of Friday evening, there may be only a few left.
Some of the feedback FOX 12 heard is that the system is a breeze to schedule through, and that a local pharmacy is a much more comfortable location to receive a vaccine.
If you can't find an appointment in your area, more will open after retail pharmacy locations receive additional doses next week.
