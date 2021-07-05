PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now Oregon and Washington have reopened, some industries are making a comeback. Especially the wedding industry.
"2020 was supposed to be our big year," Karla Pearlstein, the owner of the Victorian Belle in North Portland, said.
The wedding industry was particularly impacted last year, considering gatherings of any size were off-limits.
"We ended up having to either reschedule, cancel and refund all of our events, we were completely pancaked," Pearlstein said. "I would say we had to reschedule or cancel 35-40."
It's the same story in Washington. Molly Gunn co-owns Gorge-ous Weddings at Wind Mountain Ranch in Stevenson and said this last year was devastating. They had to cancel or reschedule all 22 of their planned weddings last season.
"You help plan with couples for a year or so and then they can't have their wedding. It was heartbreaking for them and heartbreaking for us as a business too," Gunn said.
Now both Oregon and Washington have lifted restrictions, wedding planning is in full swing.
"It's very busy and it's getting busier. We're getting more and more calls and our schedule is booking out," Pearlstein said.
Gorge-ous Weddings' summer is off to a great start too.
"We definitely have a full summer this summer and we're booking for 2022 and 2023 at this time," Gunn said. "I have several couples that had to reschedule to this year and it's very exciting to have them finally tie the knot."
Pearlstein said they've already hosted a few weddings this summer and couples couldn't be happier to have a normal celebration now people are getting vaccinated.
"In some ways, with the weddings we've had, it's like the pandemic never happened. I mean, people are hugging and have no masks and they're eating and drinking and reveling so, you know, it's all good!" Pearlstein said.
