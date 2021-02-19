PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Due to the aftermath of historic winter weather, power outages have now been an issue in northwest Oregon for a week.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, the Portland General Electric power outage map wasn’t working.
FOX 12 reached out to PGE, and they confirmed the page had crashed.
PGE said there were still 73,000 customers without power Friday morning. Outages were spread across Silverton, Sublimity, Gladstone, Milwaukie, West Linn and Beavercreek, according to PGE.
At 5:30 a.m., the PGE outage map was functioning properly.
The customers without power by county at 5:30 a.m. were as follows:
- Clackamas: 35,759
- Columbia: 7
- Hood River: 8
- Marion: 22,836
- Multnomah: 7,673
- Polk: 719
- Washington: 341
- Yamhill: 1,891
In total at 5:30 a.m., just over 69,000 PGE customers were without power.
Clackamas County has continued to be the county hit hardest by power outages over the past week.
PGE told FOX 12 that they are still hoping to have service restored to 90 percent of its impacted customers by Friday night.
Some Pacific Power customers were without service Friday morning as well. As of 5 a.m., about 1,600 Pacific Power customers in Oregon didn’t have power, according to its outage map.
