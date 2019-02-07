Weekend snow update: 1 to 4 inches of snow expected in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Snow is set to fall on the Portland metro area, likely bringing 1 to 4 inches of snow this weekend.
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen updated the FOX 12 Weather Blog on Thursday with the latest forecast numbers.
He is expecting “sleddable” snow from late Friday night through Saturday evening.
A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected south of the metro area to Albany, as well as in the northern Oregon and southwest Washington coastal areas.
The Columbia River George is expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Conditions should dry out by Sunday, buy there will be a very slow thaw on some roads, with shady and hilly areas remaining icy.
Additional storms are possible early next week.
For more, go to the Weather Blog.
