Weekend weather forecast: Good chance for snow in metro area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There is a good chance snow will fall on the metro area this weekend, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said snow is likely to start sticking at some point Saturday from the Portland area north into Washington.
But how much snow should we expect and when might it start? It’s still too early to know.
In a new post on the FOX 12 Weather Blog, Nelsen said a cold system will drop down from the coastline Saturday leading to a snow storm.
It’s just not yet known if it will be a light snow event or if the storm will bring multiple inches of snow.
Still, people should be prepared to alter plans for the second half of Saturday and into Sunday, as models are all consistently showing cold Gorge wind spreading over the entire metro area by Sunday morning and freezing solid whatever falls, regardless of the snow amount.
There is a possibility for light snow flurries Friday morning and snow showers in the west hills Friday night.
For more, go to the FOX 12 Weather Blog.
