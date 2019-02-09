PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland metro area could see some more flurries, but a snow storm is not expected Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen updated the FOX 12 Weather Blog on Saturday evening, saying the official snow total for Saturday in Portland was 4.9 inches. Tuesday brought 1.2 inches to Portland.
Most of the snow was to the east, with the west and south metro areas experiencing little sticking snow on the ground.
For the rest of the weekend, anyone in the metro area could get a dusting to 1 inch of snow overnight, along with flurries Sunday.
However, no snow storm is expected Sunday, with rain or a rain-snow mix following overnight into Monday.
Worried about a snow storm Sunday night in the metro area? You can relax, details on my @fox12oregon weather blog this evening https://t.co/WRE2Um33cq pic.twitter.com/tEVbFSecRU— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) February 10, 2019
Metro area temperatures could rise Sunday night, hitting a possible high of 40 degrees by sunrise.
There will be snow in Clark and Cowlitz counties for the Monday morning commute, with 2 to 4 inches falling Sunday night, according to FOX 12 meteorologists, but the metro area should be relatively free of snow on the roads.
Still, emergency crews stressed safe driving as temperatures remained below freezing Saturday and Sunday.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that many roads in the county began to re-freeze by sunset Saturday, with black ice a big concern for emergency crews.
Many roads have begun to re-freeze. Black ice is a BIG concern throughout the county tonight. Please stay home and avoid driving. Emergency crews will have delayed response times. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/T6EwYoaQFZ— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) February 10, 2019
The Gresham Police Department tweeted out similar concerns.
Expect black ice tonight. Avoid driving if you can. If you need to drive, take it slow, buckle up, and watch for other drivers. pic.twitter.com/NXHIKJZXek— Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) February 10, 2019
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office asked people to stay off the roads in that area if possible, describing every road as a “sheet of ice.”
Hey YC peeps. Please, all of your buddies at YCSO beg you. If don’t have to drive tonight, don’t. Every road in the county is a sheet of ice. If you must drive, please do it safely. Watch your speed and give yourself plenty of time to stop. Be safe fam!— YCSO Oregon (@YCSOoregon) February 10, 2019
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that salt was not used on state roadways by their crews Saturday. Some drivers did experience difficulties navigating the snowy and icy conditions Saturday morning.
