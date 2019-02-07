Weekend winter forecast impacting Portland metro area events, jobs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This weekend’s winter forecast is impacting planned events and outdoors jobs.
Some events have already been postponed or cancelled in the Portland metro area, like the Worst Day of the Year Ride, which was postponed a few weeks.
The cycle ride was originally supposed to be on Sunday, Feb. 10, but it’s been postponed until Feb. 24.
Its director, Brad Nelson says it made the decision on Wednesday for safety reasons.
“This year definitely it is more than ironic but in the history of the ride most years it's about 50 degrees and it's even been sunny,” Nelson said. “We can do wind, we can do rain, we can do cold, but we can't do ice. And so in the interest of safety and the interest of having a fun day, we're going to postpone it a couple weeks.”
Meanwhile, some businesses that require outdoor jobs like construction are having to assess what’s feasible work this weekend.
Madden Industrial Craftsman in Beaverton says it’s continuing to monitor the weather, encouraging employees to think of safety first: if you can’t get to work, don’t come in that day.
“We are hearing from some clients that projects that are outdoors are being delayed. People are being really careful about that and making sure that all employees are safe,” said Madden Industrial Craftsman, Corporate Recruiting Manager Kelsey Scotch. “There's so much of a construction project that you can't do when weather is, you know, it's raining or especially snowing or ice so it's a race to get those things done, get concrete set before they can move forward to the next phase of the project.”
FOX 12 will continue to monitor the impacts of this storm through the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
