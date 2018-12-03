WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - A man initially identified as a person of interest has been arrested on charges including first-degree assault after a man was shot in the head in Welches.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Saturday locating 40-year-old Michael John Vavra.
He was sought in connection with a shooting that critically injured 25-year-old Eddie Osborne of Welches.
Deputies responded to the 25500 block of East Welches Road at 9:26 p.m. Friday.
Osborne was found with a gunshot wound to his head. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. His father told FOX 12 he was in critical condition over the weekend.
Deputies said Vavra was reported to be in the area at the time of the shooting. He was located late Saturday afternoon.
On Monday morning, deputies said Vavra had been arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
No other details were released about the investigation.
A GoFundMe account was established to assist with Osborne’s medical bills.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.