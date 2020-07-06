Welcome back to the wild side: Oregon Zoo announces reopening plans

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Local animal lovers can rejoice – the Oregon Zoo has announced when its gates will reopen.
The zoo will welcome back members first for preview days Thursday through Saturday and then will open to the general public on Sunday.
“The outpouring of public support over these past three months has been incredible,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “The path forward may feel unfamiliar, especially at first, but we are excited to begin welcoming back our guests and continue working with the people of greater Portland — and Oregon more broadly — to create a better future for wildlife.”
The zoo has been closed near four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It first closed indoor areas, as well as places with “high touch points,” but then fully closed in mid-March.
While the zoo has been closed to humans, its staff still had to care for its animals and did so with extra precautions.
During the zoo’s nearly four-month closure, the Oregon Zoo Foundation asked the public for donations to provide a $1 million Emergency Recovery Fund due to facing several financial shortfalls.
Dr. Moore expressed his gratitude to members and donors to the Oregon Zoo Foundation’s emergency recovery fund.
“Reopening, even in this limited fashion, is a huge step forward,” Moore said. “But we still really need help from our zoo supporters and friends to get us back on our feet.”
The zoo released the following list of safety measures that visitors can now expect:
- Timed ticketing/limited attendance: To prevent crowding and long lines, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and timed ticketing. All guests — including zoo members — must reserve their tickets online in advance. Guests will choose a day and time to visit, and receive an electronic ticket to be scanned once they arrive. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website. Member-only preview reservations are available Monday, July 6. General admission and all other membership reservations go on sale Wednesday, July 8.
- Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with some indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Visitors should keep an eye out for blue “Paws [pause] for Safety” markers along the route. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.
- Masks/face coverings: To help protect the safety of animals, staff and guests, face coverings will be required for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 6 upon entry and in designated areas. Guests ages 2-5 are encouraged to wear masks if possible. Guests who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons will be exempt.
- Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations have been added throughout the zoo.
Learn more at oregonzoo.org/visit/oregon-zoo-reopening.
