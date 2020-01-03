BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Wells Fargo bank in Beaverton has reopened after a deadly stabbing.
The Wells Fargo branch in the Murrayhill Marketplace off Southwest Teal Boulevard was open for business again Friday.
On Dec. 18, Janet Risch, 72, of Beaverton, was stabbed and killed in the bank. Her daughter, 52-year-old Debra Thompson of Beaverton, was also stabbed and critically injured.
Investigators said it started a crime spree by 20-year-old Salvador Martinez-Romero that included additional assaults and two stolen cars. Martinez-Romero was eventually arrested off Highway 99 in Tigard.
Martinez-Romero was arraigned last week on charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and robbery. He pleaded not guilty.
Wells Fargo released a statement to FOX 12 on Friday, noting that the company is making two donations of $10,000 each to local nonprofits on behalf of the Beaverton Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.
The full statement says:
“We are incredibly grateful to the Beaverton community, especially the Beaverton Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, for the support they have provided to our customers and team members during and after this terrible incident. In appreciation of the first responders, Wells Fargo will make two charitable donations of $10,000 each to local nonprofits on behalf of the Beaverton Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. We would also like to thank our customers and neighboring businesses who have graciously offered their support and comfort.
The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in frequent contact with law enforcement and have security standards, procedures and protection devices in place. We cannot discuss specific security procedures, as doing so reduces their effectiveness.
We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation. We are referring all questions to the Beaverton Police Department in order to preserve the integrity of that work.”
Related:
- 12/18: Police: Suspect stabbed 4 people during crime spree, killed woman at Wells Fargo in Beaverton
- 12/19: Police ID woman killed, 3 hurt in stabbing spree across Beaverton, Tigard
- 12/23: Community comes together to help Beaverton stabbing victims
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.