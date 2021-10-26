PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - COVID-19 forecasters in Oregon believe case rates and hospitalizations will continue to decline, but the drop rate is expected to slow as more people move activities indoors and some forgo masks and other social distancing precautions.
“We are experiencing some of the effects of fatigue, people are moving indoors where the disease can transmit more easily,” explained Dr. Peter Graven, the lead data scientist at OHSU.
At Salem Health Hospital, conditions are still as dire as ever, said Dr. Ralph Yates, the chief medical officer.
“We’re at 108%,” Yates said. That means we have patients in non-traditional spaces. We have more than maxed out our bed capacity.”
Yates said the hospital has more than 50 COVID patients, plus others sick after delaying care or other screenings.
“We’re looking ahead to this winter that we’re soon to enter and thinking, what’s ahead?” Yates said.
It won’t likely be as grim as last year, said Graven.
High vaccination rates combined with record-high illness over the summer means more protection and greater immunity.
“I can’t say we’re out of the woods yet completely,” Graven said. “I think in the next two months we’re going to know where we stand.”
Graven said in the long run, we’ll all have to get used to COVID-19.
“Ultimately we’re looking at a virus that’s going turn into more of an endemic virus which means it’s not going to be surging, it’s going to be ever present it’s going to kind of be coming and going,” Graven said.
The flu season last year was mild, and Dr. Yates said he expects another year of fewer flu cases. He attributes that to mask wearing and social distancing.