PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In a year like no other, there’s nothing that compares to the work of those on the very front of the frontline.
“We are exhausted,” said 30-year-old OHSU nurse Grace Bradley. “We’re trying our best to come together and work together as a team and fill in the gaps and work extra shifts, and we’re doing that.”
It’s been tough for health care workers who’ve been pushed to the brink since spring, especially as Oregon hospitals struggle to staff shifts and find traveling nurses who are sought-after nationwide.
Bradley calls her job a “marathon,” as she’s been working with coronavirus patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
But it’s also a daily sprint to try to save the very sickest of OHSU’s COVID-19 patients. Bradley is specially trained to care for the patients who are too ill for ventilators. Instead, they’re hooked up to machines that act as external lungs, something called extracorporeal life support.
According to Bradley, all of her patients on life support are under 70 and many are under 60.
To minimize exposure, nurses caring for these patients are often tasked with some jobs that others might do in other circumstances, such as lifting a patient or drawing blood.
“I’ll leave these shifts so dehydrated because you get so in the zone and you’re taking care of this patients and you’re doing the work of three or four people, if you can, because you’re putting their needs above your own,” Bradley said.
Many of Bradly’s patients die all alone, with their goodbyes reduced to video chats.
“I’ll never forget seeing the faces of these family members who are seeing their loved one for the first time in weeks, and when they saw him, he had this big tube coming out of his neck,” Bradley said. “I don’t have the words the heartbreak of that situation and seeing that."
It’s emotionally-devastating, physically exhausting, and public health experts warn the darkest days of the pandemic are still to come.
“I’m terrified. I’m super scared,” Bradley told FOX 12. “I had to really limit my access to social media because I was seeing too many people gathering in large groups and not really heeding the advice from infectious disease and public health experts.”
When asked how she sometimes finds the energy and strength to continue her grueling job, Bradley got emotional.
“It is really hard because I do love this work so much, but it takes a lot out of you,” Bradley said. “There are some days that are easier than others, but I’m really lucky to have really good family support and thank goodness for video chatting with them.”
As a life-long Oregonian, Bradley said she was never prouder than this spring, when the state came together to stay home, reduce the spread and keep hospitals accessible.
It’s that kind of support Bradley would like to see rekindled this winter.
“We really need that buy-in, as a collective, we need to do that together,” Bradley said.
Bradley said she is impressed and grateful by how hospital managers and administrators have supported frontline workers.
“At this point, I haven’t been asked to take care of more patients than I feel comfortable with,” Bradley said.
