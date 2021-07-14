'We're fortunate': Bootleg Fire evacuees return to property to find home still standing

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of people have had to leave their homes in Klamath County due to the Bootleg Fire, and some are getting their first glimpse of any damage caused.
The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuated families and about 80 people are staying there now. While many of them are wondering if their homes are still standing, others already know.
"My sister says, 'Tim, I'm going to pray that God will put a bubble around your place,' and he did," Tim McCarley told FOX 12.
Tim and Dee McCarley had to flee their home last Friday. The family told FOX 12 they evacuated with just minutes to spare. On Tuesday, they were allowed by authorities to go back to their property to check on it. Tim says they lost everything else but their trucks and home.
"We're fortunate. Even though we lost all of our personal stuff, except for what was in the house. So we're grateful - we're thankful," he said.
He says for now the Bootleg Fire has moved away from their property but evacuation order remains at Level 3 for their home. They are staying at the evacuation shelter set up by the Red Cross at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
"There's quite a few people here who've lost everything and they don't know what they're going to do," Tim said.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bootleg Fire was reported to be an estimated 212,377 acres and five percent contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
We have just used a calculator to figure out how many acres are burning in Oregon.Almost 20,000 acres are burning up with most hardly having much containment. Please everyone be extra careful about ANYTHING that could start any kind of fires! We have field work to do on our farm involving control of tansy & thistle weeds. We will not be using our tractors anytime soon. Will have to do work by hand sprayer & digging up by hand as were just to concerned with starting any fires in our field due to this severe drought & drying conditions were having.We all sure could use some of the rain that the east coast is having!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.