KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This school year, FOX 12 is going inside Keizer Elementary, sharing the stories of teachers, students and staff in a new series called "Keizer Strong."
Most recently, FOX 12 sat down with Keizer's office staff to get their take on the school year during COVID-19. They're the frontlines of a school, even if that school is nearly empty.
"A usual day, I’m not even sure we have those anymore," said Alisa Gilbertson.
Gilbertson is the office manager at Keizer Elementary.
“I love this job," said Gilbertson. "I have loved it since the minute I walked in the door.”
Gilbertson said the office staff's job is to know the ins and outs of the school.
“Our main reason for being here is to help our families, help our students, help our staff. So, we try to know a little bit of everything that’s going on, so we’re able to direct calls, maybe we can answer them, anything that we can," said Gilbertson. "It’s kind of a triage if you want to look at it that way."
And amid a pandemic, she said the ways they help families have only grown.
“We actually turned from being that person-to-person helpdesk to being a technology helpdesk," said Gilbertson. "I mean, every call almost that comes through, when a parent calls is because they can’t log on to Zoom, they can’t see the teacher, they can’t hear the teacher, they can’t log into the system at all, the computer won’t turn on."
"I mean, you name it, it happens and you have to be prepared to help them and answer all of those questions," continued Gilbertson.
As guidelines and school metrics continue to change, they also take in those calls from concerned parents.
“It’s like, have you ever gone white water rafting? When you’re in the middle of that stage three and waters splashing you in the face, everywhere you turn, you know, you long for those stretches where it’s nice and smooth and you can breathe again and there’s been very few stretches of smooth, really since last spring," Gilbertson said. “It’s hard for the families, it’s hard for the teachers, it’s hard for the kids and the staff, but we’ll make it."
And making it through tough times is part of what makes Keizer Strong.
“We are part of what makes Keizer the community, Keizer," Gilbertson said. "And we just want to stand firm on that fact that we are here and we are trying to make a difference in any way that we possibly can and help out in any way that’s possible.”
“Call the office," continued Gilbertson. "Because we’re here for you."
FOX 12 will continue to share the stories that come out of Keizer Elementary throughout the school year.
