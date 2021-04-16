PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bloodworks Northwest is the primary provider of blood for hospitals in the region, and the organization says currently the supply is low and demand is up.
Curt Bailey, President and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest, told FOX they're seeing a record high blood usage in hospitals across the Pacific Northwest.
Right now, they don't have much inventory on the shelf. Bailey says types O Positive and A Positive are needed the most.
Bailey says there are a few reasons why this shortage is happening. Along with the increase in transfusions, people tend to skip out on their appointments when the weather is nice.
There's also some confusion about donating blood after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Bailey says you can - there's no need to wait.
"More blood being used and less blood being donated, we're in a a really bad spot," Bailey said. "Those supplies are now down to about a 24 hour supply, which is way too close for comfort, so we need the community to build those stocks back up so that in turn the community can receive the life-saving transfusions that everybody needs."
Because of the pandemic, appointments to donate are required, and that means they can only do so many donations a day. Bailey says they need appointment slots to be all booked up, consistently, for the next few weeks.
He says don't be deterred if you can't come in right away, saying your donation - whether it be scheduled for today or a couple weeks from now - will save a life.
"Blood is used every single day for patients with cancer, who have bleeding trauma, moms who are bleeding during delivery of their child, internal bleeding, transplant - it's really a cornerstone of western medicine," Bailey said.
It takes about an hour to give blood from check-in to post donation cookie.
For more information on how to book an appointment, along with a list of donation centers and pop-up locations, visit www.bloodworksnw.org.
