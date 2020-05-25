CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) -- Starting on Monday Cannon Beach lodging can reopen at 100 percent, according to City Manager Bruce St. Denis.
FOX 12 got a look at how the Stephanie Inn is preparing to reopen.
It was a quiet Memorial Day weekend, but Co-General Manager Denny Grosclaude says the Stephanie Inn is ready to welcome back guests.
"There's a buzz and there is a positivity and this level of needing to engage with guests and tourists that we've just all missed," Grosclaude said.
There are several changes the hotel is making to ensure safety for everyone.
"From door handles, elevators, front doors, and all that stuff so I would say one of the biggest changes really has been the public areas and back of house areas with that sanitation piece," Grosclaude said.
Grosclaude says the hotel upped its cleaning and sanitation efforts, focusing on major touch points.
He says it also installed plexiglass at its front desk and starfish floor markings for social distancing measures.
Furniture in its lobby has also been placed six feet apart.
Grosclaude says guests also won't see any magazines in their rooms right now because they're difficult to sanitize.
"We've gone to electronic versions of menus. You can click a QR code on your phone, it'll pull up menus for you because again it's that material you can't sanitize," Grosclaude said.
While there are several changes to make, Grosclaude says the hotel is eager to get back up and running.
"We're just super excited, it's kind of like the end of half time and the beginning of the next half," Grosclaude said. "I would imagine we will be pretty much in full swing by the middle of the month."
While Cannon Beach lodging is opening on Monday, other coastal cities are on different timelines.
Clatsop County posted its updated lodging restrictions draft plan through the weekend online here.
