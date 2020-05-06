PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hikers were up early and happy to return to the outdoors after several Oregon State Parks and outdoor recreation facilities reopened on Wednesday.
Tryon Creek State Park in southwest Portland is one of eight state parks that reopened on Wednesday.
Other parks reopening include Willamette Mission, Mongold Boat Ramp at Detroit Lake, and the State Capitol State Park in Salem.
While the parks are open for day-use, not all restrooms will be open and parking will be limited.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is asking people to wear face coverings and to practice physical distancing from people outside of their household.
Evan Schwab was at Tryon Creek early Wednesday and told FOX 12 he's looking forward to going for a hike with his daughter.
"It was the first opportunity to get outside today. We decided to jump on that," said Schwab. "We're pretty excited about it. Just to get out and take a walk. It's been a long time indoors."
State officials say parks on the north coast, the Columbia River Gorge and a few other spots will likely be among the last to open due to their popularity.
But, Oregonians can expect to see more state parks open beginning next week.
In Washington, more than a hundred state parks reopened on Tuesday, but those in the Gorge and on the coast remain closed as well.
Both Washington and Oregon agencies say if they see people ignoring physical distancing, they will close areas with little notice to protect people's health and safety.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[beam]Finally! It was an ignoramus idea to close them in the first place. Fear won[scared]. Especially the beaches, and the selfish beach home owners are some of the worts ignoramuses.
