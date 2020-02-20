BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A west Beaverton neighborhood is pushing back on proposed plans to build an assisted living community.
The 75-bed facility would be built between Southwest 160th Avenue and Southwest 162nd Avenue along Southwest Division Street.
People who live in the area lined up to share their concerns at a county hearing on Thursday. About a dozen people testified at the Washington County building, telling the hearings officer that this kind of building doesn’t belong in their neighborhood.
According to the proposal, the two-story structure would sit in what’s currently a wooded area with 90-year-old trees surrounded by houses along Southwest Division, 160th, and 162nd.
A staff report says the county received 23 letters in opposition to the application.
Some of those opponents told me they think the building would dramatically increase traffic on improved streets, lead to street parking issues, and that the new property line would butt right up to people’s yards.
“75 beds,” Elizabeth Love, a neighbor opposed to the facility, said. “This facility is 40-thousand square feet in the middle of 15- to 1800-square foot homes, it’s immense, you can fit four or five houses on this property.”
Some people believe statutes prohibit this kind of building in a residential area, but a county spokesperson says that’s not the case.
“This type of development is permitted, so at this point, we have no rounds for denying the application based on the land use district location,” Melissa De Lyser, communications manager for the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation, said.
Ultimately, the third party hearings officer will decide whether or not to approve the proposal or approve it with conditions. It’s unclear when that could happen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.