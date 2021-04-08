PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of West Burnside will be closed over the weekend as Portland Parks & Recreation continues to repair the Barbara Walker Crossing.
West Burnside will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 7 p.m. PP&R crews will be completing welding work on the Barbara Walker Crossing during the closure.
The bridge was damaged in January during a landslide.
Drivers will be detoured onto Highway 26 or Interstate 405. Detours will begin for eastbound traffic at Northwest Skyline and Burnside, and for westbound traffic at Northwest 23rd Avenue and Burnside.
Local access will be open for residents in the area during the closure.
The Barbara Walker Crossing remains closed. PP&R says it tentatively plans to reopen the bridge in early May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.