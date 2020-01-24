PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Both lanes of West Burnside are closed Friday after a landslide.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation initially closed just the eastbound lane of West Burnside at Southwest Barnes when the landslide was first reported.

At around 9:20 a.m., both lanes were closed so crews could remove the debris from the roadway.

PBOT said this is the largest slide on a city street in about two years.

The closure between Northwest Skyline and Southwest Barnes is expected to last all day, according to PBOT.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

