PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Both lanes of West Burnside are closed Friday after a landslide.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation initially closed just the eastbound lane of West Burnside at Southwest Barnes when the landslide was first reported.
At around 9:20 a.m., both lanes were closed so crews could remove the debris from the roadway.
Advisory: At this hour, PBOT crews are filling their 7th dump truck load of debris from our first landslide of the season. West Burnside is CLOSED from Skyline to Barnes Road. Avoid the area! Closure expected all day to make area safe. #pdxtraffic #citythatworks pic.twitter.com/v2QBVRJljn— Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) January 24, 2020
PBOT said this is the largest slide on a city street in about two years.
The closure between Northwest Skyline and Southwest Barnes is expected to last all day, according to PBOT.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
