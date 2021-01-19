West Burnside reopens after landslide, removal of 42 dump truck loads of debris

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation reopened West Burnside on Tuesday night, a week after a landslide covered the road.
A landslide pushed large trees and debris from Forest Park onto West Burnside during last week’s storm that brought heavy wind and rain to the region.
About six large trees came down, with others looming over the roadway, according to PBOT.
At least one tree was leaning on the Barbara Walker Crossing, the Portland Parks & Recreation pedestrian bridge that opened in 2019 to connect the Wildwood Trail across West Burnside.
City crews removed about 500 cubic yards of soil, trees and other debris, filling 42 dump truck loads.
Plastic sheeting and rocks are in place to help secure the site. PGE crews installed new poles and wires in the area, as well.
PBOT also installed 100 feet of 12-inch pipe beside the road to improve drainage in the area during future rainstorms.
One lane is now open both eastbound and westbound. The road normally has three lanes, with one each direction plus a second westbound lane for people driving to pass slower moving vehicles going uphill.
One westbound lane, plus the westbound shoulder, will remain closed, potentially for several weeks, while crews monitor the stability of the hillside.
For public safety during the lane closure, the speed limit in the area will be reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph. Once crews determine the hillside can withstand rain events, all lanes will be reopened.
The Barbara Walker Crossing and adjacent portions of the Wildwood Trail will remain temporarily closed until a thorough structural engineering assessment of the bridge, along with any needed repairs, can be completed.
Travelers may see additional, brief lane closures in the coming weeks and months, for further repairs in the area, as needed.
