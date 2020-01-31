West Burnside reopens early after crews clear landslide debris, stabilize slide area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - West Burnside reopened to drivers several days earlier than expected after a landslide.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Friday that West Burnside was set to reopen by 3 p.m. to all traffic.
The landslide occurred the morning of Jan. 24. More than 80 cubic yards of debris was cleared in the hours after the slide was reported. Crews removed around another 60 cubic yards Thursday.
Lane closures and full closures had been utilized between Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard for crews to work on clearing the slide area.
PBOT announced earlier this week that full daytime closures would be needed through at least Sunday to clear and stabilize the area.
On Friday, PBOT reported that a new 80-foot catchment wall – comprised of Jersey barriers with strips of reflective material for visibility – had been installed to replace a prior structure put in place on the day of the slide.
Crews also placed more rock in the area to help keep the soil in place, cleared ditches to prevent flooding and used rock to enhance safety on roadside closures.
As a result, it was determined the road was safe to reopen early on Friday.
“Road closures had initially been expected to continue through Sunday, with all lanes reopening on Monday Feb. 3, but the work proceeded faster than expected and City engineers have determined the slide appears to be stabilized,” according to PBOT.
We appreciate all the hard work the slide clearing workers did!
