West Hills residents deal with lingering spots of ice, snow on roadways

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The roads in the Portland metro area looked a lot better Wednesday than they did Tuesday, but there are still some lingering trouble spots for drivers in areas of higher elevation, like the West Hills.

As people make their way into the West Hills, they'll notice signs saying chains are required depending on vehicles weight. Most passenger cars will only be required to have traction tires, but even cars with those may struggle on the icy roadways.

"The rain from last night just refroze. There are a lot of slippy situations around here, because there are a lot of hills going down," Dominic Finzo said.

Finzo told FOX 12 that he watched as cars in front of him fishtailed and even turned sideways. His saving grace: four-wheel drive.

"I'm just kind of going to ride the brake a little and see how the rest of the day goes," he said.

No matter what kind of vehicle you drive, you still may encounter dangerous driving conditions in areas of higher elevation.

Genevieve Long says she headed out to pick up groceries in a car with all-wheel drive, but still found herself in a scary situation - stuck behind a big truck losing traction.

"He was swerving all over the place and sliding, coming up the hill from down by Providence Hospital, so I was going as slow as possible," she said.

PBOT crews have been laying down anti-icer and salt, but are treating areas with a higher volume of traffic first, which may leave some residential or quieter streets in the West Hills icy or slushy depending on the amount of sun those roads get Wednesday afternoon.

PBOT says its crews will be continually treating roadways until the weather clears out. FOX 12 crews have seen PBOT plows clearing out snow and ice from roadways in the West Hills.

For an interactive map of where PBOT plows are and which roads have been cleared, click here.