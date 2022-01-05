WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: A West Linn family has been reunited with their dog after it was stolen along with their car Tuesday morning.
The West Linn Police Department said Wednesday two residents in SE Portland reported finding a loose dog near Foster Road on Tuesday night. The two then contacted the dog’s family from a phone number on her collar and met with the family.
West Linn and Portland Police were present when the family picked up their dig to ensure the family pet was uninjured.
There is still no information on the whereabouts of the family’s car.
Original story follows:
A dog bed and bone wait outside the Rhea house in West Linn, after their one-year-old dog Pepper was stolen in their 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Tuesday morning.
"My husband and girls did that when they got home as a way to provide some sense if she happens to be in the area to find her way home," Ashley Rhea said.
For her daughter's first day back to school, Rhea said they brought Pepper in the car for drop off and then she drove to her in-laws up the road.
"She doesn't normally come with us for drop off," Rhea said. "So I got her in the car as well. After pulling up to my in-laws I decided to leave the car running because she was in there. Got my youngest daughter out, chatted for a few minutes and then came back out and it was gone."
Now her family heartbroken over losing their newest family member.
"I know it's not the smartest thing to leave the car on like that and very, very rarely do it in the first place but this one time it turned out to be the worst-case scenario," Rhea said.
They hope someone spots Pepper so she can come back home. She's a Pitbull Husky mix that weighs about 40 pounds.
"Just horrible. just feel awful. Our girls are three and five and they're still processing I think what this really means for the time being. It didn't really hit them until they got home this evening and they started bawling," Rhea said. "She was our family dog who was supposed to be with us for the next 15 years."
No arrests have been made in this case. If you know anything about this theft or have any tips - you're asked to call the West Linn Police Department. The Rhea family asks if you see Pepper to bring her to a shelter because she's microchipped.