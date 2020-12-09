WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A local farm is trying to brighten the holidays for thousands of seniors and their caregivers by delivering flowers to them.
4th Quarter Farm, located in West Linn, teamed up with Providence ElderPlace and Home Instead Senior Care to give away more than 3,000 poinsettias this holiday season.
Flowers were delivered to low-income senior care facilities in Clackamas and Multnomah counties on Tuesday. More will be delivered on Wednesday.
"Seniors are isolated, and with the pandemic, it's so much worse and these poinsettias are so spectacular. We're hoping that the color and the exuberance of them will make a big difference," said Ann Munson, owner of 4th Quarter Farm.
Munson says she started 4th Quarter Farm after her husband, Lynn, died of early-onset Alzheimer's in 2018.
She told FOX 12 there was a hole in her life and the farm and its mission to distribute flowers to seniors and their caregivers fulfills her.
To learn more about 4th Quarter Farm, visit 4thquarterfarm.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.