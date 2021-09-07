WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – This year will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, and local communities are honoring the thousands of lives lost.
Those driving on Interstate 205 in West Linn may notice the American flag and thousands of yellow ribbons tied to the A Street Bridge.
The organizer of the project tells FOX 12 said it's a place for people to pause and remember the lives lost 20 years ago. It's for those who experienced 9/11 and those who are younger, now learning about it through a textbook.
President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and pay his respects to the nearly 3,000 people killed that day.
Dean Suhr lives in West Linn and has been helping to organize this project for 16 years. He says this bridge gets a lot of views from drivers, which is why they put up this patriotic display here every year.
"We picked this bridge partially because it's close to the high school and high visibility those of you who struggle with traffic," Suhr said. "As traffic slows down, you get to think about those who gave it all for us."
He says he's also helping organize the "Honoring Those Who Served" ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11, at West Linn's Willamette Park, starting at 6 p.m. He said it's to honor and remember those who died on 9/11 and recognize first responders who put their lives in danger each day.
Suhr said the ribbons stay up for one or two days after 9/11.
