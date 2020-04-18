WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A military family in West Linn is making a big difference by making masks.
U.S. Navy Master Chief David Warden and his wife Leilei who loves to sew, started working on masks for their friends and family but demand quickly grew.
They created the project "anchor masks" to make sure people in our community have access to the PPE.
The couple is even re purposing old military uniforms for some of their designs.
"I've repurposed the "woodlands" those are old uniforms. We've also made a design some of you remember from the Iraq war," said Master Chief David Warden, U.S. Navy. "What do you do when you navigate the storms of life? You face it head on and you anchor down, and you get down whatever you got to get done."
The cost of making and shipping a mask is about $15 and so far, they've distributed about 150 of their thousand mask goal.
