WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - West Linn Police Chief Terry Kruger has been placed on administrative leave for an investigation into the city’s handling of a tort claim, and subsequent settlement, over allegations of a racially motivated wrongful arrest involving the former chief of police.
The West Linn City Council voted last week to conduct an independent investigation into the city’s handling of Michael Fesser’s tort claim. The result of that tort claim was a $600,000 settlement from the city to Fesser.
The investigation will look at how the City Council, city manager, city attorney and other city staff received information about this case, as well as how the police department responded.
Fesser previously outlined the case for FOX 12, saying West Linn officers pulled him over in Portland in 2017 on his way home from work. Fesser said he had previously brought concerns of racial harassment to his boss at A&B Towing, but his boss allegedly responded by calling in a favor from a friend, then-West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus, to have Fesser investigated for stealing money from the company.
Fesser was arrested, but investigators said the allegations against Fesser were not supported by any evidence.
The Department of Justice and Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office are already investigating the matter, but the city said their investigation is not intended to overlap with those.
“Administrative leave ensures that all parties have the opportunity to clearly and completely answer questions and explain their actions. It is not a determination of wrongdoing on the part of Chief Kruger or anyone else. Any such determination can only be made after the investigation is complete,” according to a city statement.
The chief, two sergeants and 13 officers have since left the West Linn Police Department, and a detective who was involved is on administrative leave.
