WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – The West Linn Police Department has fired a Sgt. Tony Reeves, a detective involved in a wrongful arrest dating back to 2017, the acting police chief says.
The victim, Michael Fesser, later filed a lawsuit with the city, settling earlier this year for $600,000. The circumstances surrounding the arrest have prompted internal changes, questions of civic rights, and a great deal of public outcry.
According to Fesser’s lawsuit, he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland in 2017 when he was pulled over by West Linn police officers.
“I saw police lights coming and I pulled to the side like I should do, and I thought they would go by, but when I turned around there were seven cop cars,” Fesser told FOX 12.
Court records show Fesser brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss, and then his boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Terry Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company, even though there was no evidence of that.
That accusation against Fesser was not supported by any evidence, according to investigators.
West Linn police set up surveillance of Fesser without a court order or warrant and then arrested him, according to the lawsuit.
Including Reeves, three sergeants, the chief of police, and 13 officers have now left the West Linn Police Department. Reeves was previously placed on administrative leave.
In a statement on Tuesday, Acting Chief of Police Peter Mahuna said he met with Reeves and his legal counsel on Monday, and on Tuesday, he notified Reeves that he had decided to terminate Reeves’ employment with the department. He listed several reasons, including the intentional deletion of inappropriate text messages, the loss of public trust and confidence in his ability to be a fair and unbiased police officer, and harm to the image and professionalism of the police department.
Investigations are still underway by the Department of Justice and the OIR Group.
“The West Linn Police Department is committed to acknowledging our mistakes, and making necessary policy changes to prevent future misconduct and loss of trust moving forward,” Mahuna said.
