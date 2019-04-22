West Linn Police investigate smash-and-grab thefts at daycares, look for woman connected to one of them

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted is breaking car windows and stealing valuables in daycare parking lots. West Linn police say that’s happened three times this month.
Joan Mann picks up her grandkids at the West Linn KinderCare almost every day, and she's sad to hear what happened there just a few weeks ago.
“It’s just upsetting to hear that,” Mann said.
West Linn Police said on April 9, someone’s car was broken into during an afternoon drop-off. The thief smashed a window and took off with a laptop, cell phone, ID and checks.
Now, police are looking to talk to a woman connected to the crime. Police say surveillance photos show her using that stolen ID to cash those stolen checks.
They’re now asking for the public’s help to identify her so they can talk to her.
And that’s not all — West Linn Police are looking into two other very similar crimes which all happened this month.
Back on April 2, police say there was a smash-and-grab theft in the parking lot of the Cascade Summit Montessori School.
Then, the KinderCare theft on April 9.
And then on April 17, yet another one at the Montessori school.
“I mean, the first one was shocking. Second, I didn’t hear about. By the third, one we were just perplexed,” Montessori school parent Natalie Smith said.
Police say they don’t have any suspect descriptions in those thefts so they don’t know if all three are connected, but they say it’s possible.
“Seems to be targeting this sort of safe environment, which is concerning,” Smith said.
Police say the woman they’re looking to talk to might be wearing a wig and is driving a Mitsubishi SUV. She’s been cashing forged checks in Happy Valley and Vancouver.
Vancouver Police tell FOX 12 she is also a suspect in a car prowl there and has been using stolen credit and debit cards to commit identity fraud.
If you know who she is, call police.
Meanwhile, West Linn Police are providing extra patrols around the schools and daycares. They’re reminding everyone to bring your valuables with you even if you’re only leaving the car for a few minutes.
