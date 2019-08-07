West Linn police officer finishes second in grant competition, earns $3,000 for Camp Millennium

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A West Linn police officer finished second in a nationwide grant competition, earning $3,000 to help send children fighting cancer to summer camp.
Officer Catlin Blyth competed for the Aftermath “Why We Serve” Grant. The top prize is $5,000 and was offered to law enforcement officers, first responders, social workers and victim advocates for a cause close to their heart.
Blyth chose Camp Millennium, a free summer camp in Roseburg for children battling cancer.
Aftermath said 58,000 votes were cast, with Blyth finishing second. The West Linn Police Department reported that an anonymous donor then gave another $2,000 to the LtP Foundation to send five kids to Camp Millennium.
Yuri Williams from the Orange County Correctional Department was the winner of the $5,000 grant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
