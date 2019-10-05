WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A West Linn police officer highlighted by FOX 12 is receiving an award for his work helping children with cancer.
Catlin Blyth volunteers at Camp Millennium in Roseburg.
He's so passionate, he signed up to compete for the aftermath "Why We Serve" grant.
The grant supports the causes of law enforcement, first responders, social workers and victim advocates.
Blyth received a second-place award Saturday afternoon at the West Linn police department and a check for 3,000 dollars.
An anonymous donor added 2,000 dollars more matching the amount for the first-place grant.
The money raised will send five kids to Camp Millennium for free.
