WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – The West Linn Police Department is planning for extra patrols to curb impaired and distracted driving.
The enhanced patrols will continue through January and are funded through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation through Oregon Impact.
“Last year, 1,068 people were killed in drunk driving crashes, which is 29 percent of total traffic fatalities during this time,” according to law enforcement.
The police department says in Oregon, a distracted driver crashes at least once every two-and-a-half hours.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.