WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) – It was a contentious public meeting in West Linn Tuesday night as community members had a chance to sound off about a recent settlement between the city and Michael Fesser.
Fesser alleges a racially-motivated, wrongful arrest by the West Linn Police Department in 2017. He claims the former police chief orchestrated his arrest as a favor for a fishing buddy.
Tuesday night, those at City Hall called for more than just a settlement out of court, with some saying now that everything is out in the open, more people need to be fired.
The attention shifted sharply to those in West Linn government still standing.
Since the Fesser case started, Chief Terry Timeus, two sergeants, and thirteen other officers have left the department of only 30.
“Acting on the basis of a personal friendship, Chief Timeus ordered West Linn officers to undertake an unlawful surveillance operation into alleged employee theft reportedly occurring in Portland, by a Portland resident,” said a woman at the meeting.
But not everyone involved has left. Detective Tony Reeves – now on administrative leave – is under intense scrutiny.
“Due to the fact that Mr. Reeves is still a paid employee, even if he’s on leave, disturbs me. I’m shaking, I’m so upset,” said a man who attended the meeting.
Another man said, “How Reeves can still be on the police force at this moment, I don’t understand. I mean, this kind of behavior, we should have a zero-tolerance policy for.”
Now, a slew of potential litigation. Gov. Brown, three Oregon congressmen, and the West Linn City Council are all calling for outside investigations.
“I for one, do not buy that any of you didn’t know about this,” said a man at the meeting.
Another man asked, “Aren’t we now ashamed enough, with this negative national attention to do something?”
When FOX 12 tried to ask why former Chief Timeus – in the words of local leaders across Oregon – egregiously violated his own city’s protocol, he closed the door of his home without answering.
FOX 12 was told the texts involving Detective Reeves used racial slurs.
The current police chief left the meeting without answering questions Tuesday night.
FOX 12 did speak with the mayor. When asked if he thought the ex-chief broke the law, the mayor said, “If what’s reported is true, it sure sounds like it.”
