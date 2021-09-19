SEATTLE, Wash. (KPTV) – Week 2 of the NFL season saw the Seahawks host their first home game with fans since 2019.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours from kickoff was required for fans 12, and older while masks were required for all in accordance with the Washington State mandate.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required at Seahawks games starting Sept. 19 SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) – The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field announced Tuesday that all guests 12 and older will be required to show proof of vac…

Twenty-one months later, the sound is back in the nest.

Entrance to ride the blue wave had some extra requirements, but it was just another step to return to leisure after the pandemic kept this Sunday cathedral quiet in 2020.

Music city in the Sound Garden, masked, vaxxed and out in the wild for Seattle and Tennessee Seahawk great Doug Baldwin, was honored to raise the flag.

Titans' rookie cornerback Elijah Molden was a bit of a Hawk fan when Baldwin and Seattle won Super Bowl 48. Only Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are left from that squad from eight years ago. Number 24 was a state champion at West Linn High and an All-American at u-dub, the arch-rival of his dad's Ducks.

"We came before this was built, oh man, I sound old right now," Alex Molden, Elijah Molden's dad, said. "This is the easy one. It's right up the street. My wife went to the first one. She was nervous as heck."

The family that rides the train together up north from Oregon gets to watch their #Titans rookie brother and son play professional football in downtown Seattle. pic.twitter.com/5riNKw881o — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 19, 2021

NFL veteran Alex Molden and his other three took the train up north to downtown Seattle to watch their third-round pick big and little brother as a pro.

"It's actually really cool, dude, Josiah Molden said.

"We have been waiting for a long time to come out to an NFL game, so we are just very glad that we can watch him in person, you know?" Isiah Molden said.

"I managed him in High School, I was the team manager for West Linn, and I watched him all of the four years. It's pretty cool," Michah Molden said.

The 22-year-old Rookie Molden was born in New Orleans when father Alex was on his first pro contract with the Saints after being the number 11 pick out of the University of Oregon.

"Especially in this environment, it is hostile, these Seahawks fans, they are incredible. I know they are going to do or die, whatever, they are going to root, and for me to be on the other side cheering on No. 24 first, and then with the Titans, it feels a little different," Alex said. "I don't like it. It was something different when I was on the field. I love this atmosphere playing away but as a parent and somebody comes up to you, like this, coming over here, it's kind of hostile. I don't like it being on the outside, but on the inside, I love it. It is the dream, but the thing about it is, he has worked his way up. He has worked his way, whether it was high school and college and the pros. When you start to take care of the things that are important to you and be true to yourself but add all of the other stuff that goes to it, these are things, and these are the opportunities that you get. These are opportunities that you get, and so hopefully, he is going to take advantage of every opportunity when he is on the field."

Fellow Oregonian Rookie in Tennessee, Brady Breeze, from Central Catholic and the Ducks, was on the injured list and did not travel back to the Pacific Northwest.

While Elijah and the Titans return home to Nashville next week, the Seahawks will be in Minneapolis Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. on FOX 12.