CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The West Linn-Wilsonville School Board voted Monday night to delay its plans for bringing students back into the classroom.
Originally, kindergarteners were scheduled to head back to in-person learning in two weeks with a staggered start dates for other grades in the weeks following.
FOX 12 recently spoke with a group of teachers in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District who said hundreds of the district’s educators have expressed concern, including that those start dates don’t allow enough time for teachers in those grade levels to get both vaccine doses, which takes three to four weeks, and that they want more vulnerable community members to be vaccinated first as well.
After Monday night's 4-1 vote, the reopening plan will be pushed back two weeks.
The school board says this will give teachers more time to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"The needs of our students are bound to the needs of our teachers. And if I meet the needs of our teachers, then I meet the needs of our students," one educator said during the school board meeting Monday.
Under the new schedule, kindergarteners are set to go back on Feb. 22. Then the district will slowly welcome other grades back over the next couple of weeks.
The district hopes to have grades K-12 back to in-person learning by March 15.
