WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A missing West Linn woman was found safe Monday.
The West Linn Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Kenzie Butts, 24, on Monday afternoon.
She was last seen leaving her home at 10 a.m. Monday, but officers said there was concern when she did not return.
By 4:40 p.m. Monday, police said Butts had been found and was back with her family.
“Thank you for all your help,” the West Linn Police Department posted on Twitter.
This story was updated to reflect the subject's correct age.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.