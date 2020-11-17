PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The NBA Draft is Wednesday.
It will be a virtual show that means West Linn's Payton Pritchard, the reigning PAC-12 Player of the Year for the Oregon Ducks, will be waiting for his name to be called in the comforts of his parents' house.
“It’s definitely awesome," Pritchard said. "I am going to be with my family some friends and enjoy the moment. Wherever I go, it will be a special moment and I get to take the next step in my career, so I am looking forward to it.”
FOX 12 asked Pritchard about his thoughts and feelings ahead of Wednesday.
"Realizing that my dream is coming true of becoming an NBA player, and then the next step in that is growing and playing at that level as a player, so just knowing that I am really close and I know what happened," Pritchard said. "I know I’ll get drafted, it’s just now waiting to see where I am going to go and where that next step is going to be.”
FOX 12 also asked Pritchard about his expectations for NBA Draft night and how he felt about attending it from home instead of in-person due to COVID-19.
“I really didn’t care either way," Pritchard said. "For me, it’s just important to be around my family, so I am just going to enjoy it and I am looking forward to the next step and that’s competing with the best.”
On the eve of a dream #NBADraft Day is Wednesday for @OregonMBB All-American @fastpp3 from the comfort of his parents' living room🛋️@WLBoysHoops #GoDucks @fox12oregon #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/j0kDqYz0Wo— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) November 17, 2020
Pritchard said he is ready to head to training camp after the draft.
“Definitely, we’ve been going at it for the last six months, been in Los Angeles for the last two months just training and competing with a bunch of talented people, so I am going to be ready for it," Pritchard said. "I am actually glad it’s going to be a quick turnaround. I haven’t played a game in seven or eight months, so I am ready to play a game and get after it.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.