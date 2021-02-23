SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A mechanical malfunction caused an ambulance to catch fire by the Oak Knoll Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
At about 12:17 p.m., crews from SW Polk Fire District were called out to a vehicle fire in front of the Oak Knoll Golf Course, located at 6335 Highway 22.
SW Polk Fire District told FOX 12 a West Valley Fire District ambulance was in the process of transporting a patient from a car crash that had also occurred on Highway 22 when a mechanical malfunction in the engine area caused smoke to begin filling the ambulance.
The EMT crew pulled over and discovered the vehicle had caught fire. Crews successfully got the crash patient out of the ambulance and transferred them to another ambulance that was dispatched to the scene.
Crews from SW Polk Fire extinguished the ambulance fire.
No injuries from the fire were reported, according to SW Polk Fire District.
