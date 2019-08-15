WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash closed all lanes of westbound Highway 26 for hours Thursday morning.
Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Hillsboro Fire and Metro West responded to the crash near Northwest Helvetia Road at around 10 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the Highway 26 closure was expected to last until at least 2:30 p.m., but the road didn't reopen until a bit before 4 p.m.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the crash involved a jackknifed semi and a vehicle on its top.
Another person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Drivers after the crash were asked to avoid the area. A detour was in place for people traveling westbound on the highway. The westbound on-ramp was still closed into late Thursday afternoon.
