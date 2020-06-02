PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The westbound traffic lanes of the Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland were closed on Tuesday at the request of police.
The Portland Police Bureau requested that the lanes on the bridge be closed to improve security downtown after several days and nights of large demonstrations.
MORE: Protesters march in Portland for 4th night in a row
The eastbound traffic lanes and both bridge sidewalks remain open to the public.
The westbound traffic lanes are expected to reopen when security conditions improve and cordoned area downtown reopens. Until then, drivers are urged to use alternate routes, such as the Morrison Bridge for westbound trips.
Police on Monday afternoon blocked off multiple streets downtown around the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Hawthorne Bridge.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.