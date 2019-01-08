COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed late Tuesday morning after a semi-truck jackknifed near Herman Creek.
The crash happened near milepost 50 at around 11:40 p.m.
The jackknifed semi-truck pushed the median barriers into the eastbound lanes, leaving only the right eastbound lane open.
No injuries were reported.
ODOT first said travelers should expect a lengthy closure of the westbound lanes.
#BREAKING: Both lanes of I-84 WB at a complete standstill 5 miles east of Cascade Locks for a crash. We are coming back to #PDX from Hood River & got caught in the traffic. Haven’t moved in 20 minutes. Don’t have any info on the crash yet and haven’t seen any emergency responders pic.twitter.com/b6UvHOS32V— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 8, 2019
The lanes reopened about an hour after the crash.
