CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shutdown all westbound lanes of State Route 14 Friday afternoon.
Washington State Department of Transportation says a crash occurred on westbound SR-14 at milepost 12.38 near Camas Slough just after 12:30 p.m.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says a driver struck the center barrier and their vehicle rolled multiple times.
Th driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Camas - WB SR 14/MP 12 - Fatal crash has all lanes BLOCKED! Traffic stacking up EB too as drivers slow to look. Vehicle struck barrier & rolled multiple times. Driver & only occupant deceased at scene. pic.twitter.com/sptxqJG9hZ— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 22, 2021
All westbound lanes of SR-14 are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
