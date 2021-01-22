Deadly SR-14 Crash

(Courtesy: Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn)

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A deadly crash has shutdown all westbound lanes of State Route 14 Friday afternoon.

Washington State Department of Transportation says a crash occurred on westbound SR-14 at milepost 12.38 near Camas Slough just after 12:30 p.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says a driver struck the center barrier and their vehicle rolled multiple times.

Th driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes of SR-14 are closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

