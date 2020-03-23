PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Western Hockey League has canceled the 2020 WHL Playoffs.
Officials made the announcement on Monday following a meeting with the WHL Board of Governors. The move is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nothing is more important to the WHL than the health and safety of our players, officials, staff, and fans,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said. “…All of us at the WHL will continue to do our part in battling this virus so that we may be in a position to enjoy more WHL hockey.”
The Portland Winterhawks, a junior ice hockey team, plays in the WHL, which is one of the three leagues making up the Canadian Hockey League.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.