MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) – Western Oregon University announced Monday that it will require students and employees who attend campus in-person in the fall term to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller. “In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during the spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community.”
The vaccine requirement was announced today during a virtual information session. Western Oregon said it would give students a $25 campus bookstore voucher as an incentive to get vaccinated.
“My hope is that this incentive program encourages WOU students to get their vaccination and rewards those who already have. It’s important we do our part to support pack immunity in our Wolf community,” said Associated Students of Western Oregon University President N.J. Johnson. “We encourage students to get their first vaccination as soon as possible, so they will have their second dose completed before the conclusion of spring term.”
I ask again, like I did in the other college article.
Will these universities be liable for any damages the students receive from adverse reactions from the vaccine. Considering this vaccine suffers from any long term studies in regards to safety. This vaccine lacks any efficacy data over the long term, and people are already getting covid when they've been vaccinated.
With over a 99% survival rate from covid, why in the world would you risk long term health problems to be protected from a Corona virus which is a flue for 10 days in young college aged people, let alone the majority of people.
Something doesn't smell right here.
