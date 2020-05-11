PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Western States Pact is seeking $1 trillion in federal funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pact is comprised of Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Colorado. It was formed April 13 as a way for states to work together on a plan for restarting public life and reopening businesses.
On Monday, state leaders in the pact sent a letter to congressional leadership requesting $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief for the five western states.
The letter states $1 trillion will not replace the expected decline in revenue, but it would help “preserve core government services like public health, public safety, public education and help people get back to work. It would help our states and cities come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient.”
The governors involved in the pact have said they would focus on health outcomes and science, as opposed to politics, to guide decisions related to the pandemic.
Monday’s letter states, “Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states. The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us – across every level of government and across party.”
READ: Full letter from the Western States Pact seeking $1 trillion
(2) comments
States should not get any relief from the Feds. All states are in the same boat. If some states are hit harder it is only because of their own incompetence. Suck it up and cut stupid expenditures. Too many States were in the red before this and the Feds do not need to bail them out because the feds only end up taking from us anyhow to be able to give it back. This printing money with nothing backing it is doing great damage to the nation and its people !!!
Democrats lining up at the endless horn of plenty. Kate and the rest of the stooges don’t deserve a nickel.
