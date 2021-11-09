HOUSTON - A student at Western Washington University in Bellingham was among the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night, FOX 13 reports.

Axel Acosta, 21, was a computer science major who loved rap music, his family said at a news conference Monday.

Travis Scott to cover funeral costs of Astroworld victims Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs for the eight victims who died at his Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to a statement released Monday by a representative for the rapper and producer.

City officials have said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by rapper Travis Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.

The chaos started when fans suddenly pushed forward toward the stage while Scott was performing.

"The air was literally, slowly squeezed out of him sending his heart into cardiac arrest," said lawyer Tony Buzbee. "When he collapsed, concert-goers trying to escape their own suffocation caused by the crowd rush trampled over his body like a piece of trash."

Buzbee is filing a lawsuit on behalf of Acosta's family against Astroworld organizers and LiveNation.

The victims range in age from from 14 to 27 years old, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized. Harris County officials said Monday they didn’t have updated information on the injured.

"We join with Axel’s family in grieving the loss of someone with such a bright future and so much life to live ahead of him, taken far too soon," Western Washington University said in a statement.

