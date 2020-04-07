HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - An outbreak of COVID-19 shut down the entire pharmacy at Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
The healthcare giant closed the pharmacy Monday after a cluster of pharmacy employees – seven total - tested positive for the virus.
Kaiser did not say when the first employee fell sick, but told FOX 12 in a statement: “Following the identification on an initial staff member, pharmacy staff were closely monitored, including daily temperature checks, and employees with symptoms were asked to self-isolate at home.”
The illnesses and the closure are now bringing pharmacy workers into the healthcare spotlight when so much attention lately has fallen on nurses, doctors and first responders.
“From a pharmacy staff perspective, there have been concerns that pharmacists are one of your most accessible healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Adriane Irwin, the board president of the Oregon State Pharmacy Association (OSPA).
That’s why OSPA advocates for protecting both patients and pharmacy workers by limiting prescription services in-person, whenever possible.
Mail-order prescriptions, home delivery and even curbside pickup are all good options, said Irwin.
“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of these newer delivery mechanisms,” Irwin said.
It’s still tough to stay safe from one another when employees go to work.
“A lot of pharmacies are cramped spots where employees cannot maintain social distancing so there is concerns of transmission from person-to-person,” said OSPA’s legislative chair, Kevin Russell.
There’s also concern about the shortage of personal protective equipment in the state.
“In a lot of the conversations related to PPE, pharmacists haven’t been as widely included as would maybe be ideal,” Irwin said.
Kaiser said it’s asking its pharmacy workers to wear masks and said it’s also stepping up social distancing precautions like closing every other window at pharmacy counters and installing sneeze guards, among other measures.
Kaiser is encouraging patients to pick up their medications curbside or sign up to receive prescriptions through the mail. A statement shared with FOX 12 said that since the pandemic Kaiser increased mail orders from 50 to 70 percent of patients.
The hospital said patients can fill prescriptions in-person at other nearby pharmacies in Hillsboro and Beaverton.
